Stellantis (STLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

STLA stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stellantis by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stellantis by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

