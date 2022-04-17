Stellar Price Up 0.4% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $193.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00201741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00193508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00039180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.34 or 0.07565642 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,915 coins and its circulating supply is 24,776,488,984 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.