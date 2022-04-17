Step Hero (HERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 89% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $582,104.39 and approximately $1.70 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00035130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00113712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.