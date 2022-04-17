STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($50.92).

Shares of STM stock opened at €34.16 ($37.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.98. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

