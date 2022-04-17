StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of GAIA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.64. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $10,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

