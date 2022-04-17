StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shares of GAIA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.64. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $10,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
