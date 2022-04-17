StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.26. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.25 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Senior Investment

SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, general refinancing and private middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments.

