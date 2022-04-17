StockNews.com Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
