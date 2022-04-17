StockNews.com Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

