Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $47.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. 153,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.