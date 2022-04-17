StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.13. 4,338,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.57 and a 200 day moving average of $516.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

