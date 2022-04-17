StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,421,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,294. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

