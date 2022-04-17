StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $847,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. 6,651,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

