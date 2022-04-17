StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 420 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,366. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.