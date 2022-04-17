StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. 16,388,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,384,715. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $281.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,238. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.