StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 5,925,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

