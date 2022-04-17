StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,370,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 943,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after acquiring an additional 211,119 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 567,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,147. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

