StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 13,718 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after purchasing an additional 527,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,181 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

