StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes $570,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.71. 6,511,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

