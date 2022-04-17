Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $98,295.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.08 or 0.00586558 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,533,156 coins and its circulating supply is 43,833,156 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

