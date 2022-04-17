Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $35,118.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.00598816 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,548,498 coins and its circulating supply is 43,848,498 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

