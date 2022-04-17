Susquehanna Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $47.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.