SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0197

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 17% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $4,301.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004342 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.82 or 0.00711361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,171,197 coins and its circulating supply is 123,542,506 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

