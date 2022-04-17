Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,933,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.