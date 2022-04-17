Synthetify Price Hits $0.44 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Synthetify has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $124,430.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.48 or 0.07530512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,055.76 or 0.99799025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050797 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

