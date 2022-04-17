Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TBLAW opened at $0.79 on Friday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

