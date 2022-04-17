Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. 17,828,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $96.91 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

