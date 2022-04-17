Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

