Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins Sells 2,150 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -714.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

