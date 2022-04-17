Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

TGT traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $237.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average of $229.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

