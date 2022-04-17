Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.27.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.