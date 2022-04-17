Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 196.67 Average PT from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.67 ($2.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TW stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 131.90 ($1.72). 15,397,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.80 ($2.53). The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

In other news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($21,354.96). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($101,572.17). In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

