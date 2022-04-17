TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.30.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $8.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 706,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,032. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.