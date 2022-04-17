TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

NYSE LOW traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average of $231.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.