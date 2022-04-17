TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TE Connectivity by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 779,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,980,000 after purchasing an additional 320,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.88. 1,576,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,057. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

