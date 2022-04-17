TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 2,715.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 504,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

