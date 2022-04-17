Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

