Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 266.30 ($3.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.84. The stock has a market cap of £20.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.