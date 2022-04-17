Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after buying an additional 1,271,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

