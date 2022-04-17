The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

TCS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $419.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.