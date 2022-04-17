The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 645.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 115,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

NYSE GGT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. 155,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,112. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.