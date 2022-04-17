The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
MBUMY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Mabuchi Motor has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.34.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
