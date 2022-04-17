The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MBUMY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Mabuchi Motor has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

