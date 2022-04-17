The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

