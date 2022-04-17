The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $304.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average is $359.61. The company has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

