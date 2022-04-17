The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Down 43.9% in March

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 23.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 51,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,109. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

