Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 541.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $50.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 384.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

