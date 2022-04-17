Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,307,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,906,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,784. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

