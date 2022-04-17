Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.91.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO traded down $9.15 on Friday, hitting $228.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,514. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

