TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Buyouts act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expanding in vertical markets as well as expand international footprint. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. The company's operating segments experiences seasonality, which continues to be a major concern. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of TransUnion have declined in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRU. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

