Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Update

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

TREVF opened at $1.49 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

