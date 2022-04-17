Trinh Phung Sells 3,176 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.