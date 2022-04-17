Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.50. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 20,733 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Trio-Tech International last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

