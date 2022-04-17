Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.50. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 20,733 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.36.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%.
About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.